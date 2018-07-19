hélène binet: architecture photographs

Desde: DesignBoom

” For the last twenty years, swiss artist hélène binet has captured the works of contemporary architects including: david chipperfield, coop himmelblau, daniel libeskind, sauerbruch hutton and peter zumthor. in the language of photography binet reflects her own notion and interpretation of the building, resulting in her work separating itself from pure documentation to a work of art. through her imagery, she lets light and shade take effect, seizes walls and openings, corners and curves, to express through the use of her camera, her personal point of view.

this exhibition at gabrielle ammann // gallery presents a selection of hélène binet’s works from 1999 to 2011: ‘lfone’ (zaha hadid) from 1999, le monastère de sainte-marie de la tourette’ (le corbusier) from 2007, as well as her landscape images entitled ‘formations’. the ‘kolumba 01’ (peter zumthor) a work from 2007, will be on the cover of the upcoming monograph ‘hélène binet: composing space, the photographs of hélène binet’, published by phaidon in a limited edition. on the occasion of this exhibition, the gallery is proud to present, worldwide for the first time, ‘vardø’, june 2011 (steilneset, memorial for the victims of the witch trials in vardø, finnmark) built by swiss architect peter zumthor. (…) ”

Acceder al Artículo AQUÍ

